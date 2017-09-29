Build ups: Katayama-tribute RX-3

There are some absolutely insane pieces of racing history tucked away in Kiwi workshops and garages, but getting your hands on a genuine Katayama RX-3 is damn near impossible here — or abroad, for that matter. So Wade Henshaw decided that he would simply build his own, based on the Japanese Touring Car Championship (JTCC) ’76 winner — undertaking an almost 20-year labour of love to collect the parts required.

That would firstly see a Mazda Factory Race (MFR) 13B peripheral-port (PP) with flat side mechanical injection packed into the bay and after running a similar set-up in his RX-7 S1, which pumps out 276kW, Wade has developed his own billet alloy plates — just to ensure his desire to push 291kW out of the PP can be achieved. With a curb weight of just 700kg, that would make for an epic power-to-weight ratio. That power would chew through apex seals; hell, even motors with half the power often manage that. So, the metal seals have been binned, on the advice of Wade’s US-based friend Carlos Lopez — who won a Daytona race in a rotary-powered Mazda — and ceramic replacements fitted. Those in the know will know how crème de la crème that is, apart from anything else!