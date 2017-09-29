Build ups: SR20VET-powered Subaru

Tom Warren’s project is pure blasphemy — to the purists, of course, but, for everyone else, it’s all things rad. It started three years ago with a blown motor. “I went away from the boxer engine, as I’ve had three S13s and five STi WRX wagons over the years, and I wanted to combine the two — I’ve learned a lot along the way with both the SR and WRX chassis,” he said.

He had previously chucked in a simple SR20DE+T to iron out the gremlins with the driveline and to dial in the suspension. As it sits now, there is a freshly built SR20VET underneath the bonnet, which is home to oversize Supertech valves and springs, with a forged bottom end, Sinco intake and turbo manifolds, and a Tomei M8270 mounted in pride of place. Ditching the four-wheel-drive system, Tom opted to run a standard SR20 box behind the VET, although he does plan to replace this with a DK1 dogbox when time and cash permit.