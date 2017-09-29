R35 GT-R record broken, twice ...

By Jaden Martin
Posted in Cars, Motorsport, News

We hope that we’d be bringing you this kind of news from a little closer to home, instead it’s  erupted from the USA. Last weekend the team at Extreme Turbo Systems (ETS) ran its own GT-R at the Woodburn Dragstrip in Oregon to not one, but two record passes — one of which proving to be an ass-clenching moment. 

maxresdefault.jpg

The record up until the weekend had been held by  AMS Performance’s Alpha G GT-R with a 6.937s at 196.27mph, which ETS broke on their first serious run. The team had upped boost to levels untested on the car previously for the attempt and nearing the end of the quarter, lost traction at all fours sending the GT-R on a wild fish tail towards the wall. Luckily though, driver Lucas English, managed to pull off an epic save and simultaneously smash AMS’ time with a 6.91s at 195mph …

ETS backed this up with a third run which saw the car go 6.88s at 222.93 mph, making it not only the quickest R35 GT-R in the world, again, but the fastest, again. So no doubt AMS will take another shot at both records shortly. Meanwhile on home soil the ST Hi-tec / Dodsons Motorsport carbon fibre tube-frame GT-R gears up for its maiden run. Exciting times in the world drag world at the moment.

Jaden Martin

The young-gun around the office, Jaden grew up inhaling paint fumes and bog dust at his old man's panel shop. Qualified to bend words, with a 'brofessional' diploma in car building, he's been trying to finish his frankenstein creation of Australian-based debauchery crammed with Japanese- and Euro-inspired goodness. You'll find him writing for NZ Performance Car and producing content online.

Instagram — @jaden_nzpcmagazine

