Mr WTAC: an interview with Ian Baker

Where and when did the original idea for WTAC come about?

We did Super Lap for two years and then Oran Park closed, so we had the choice of either going to Wakefield Park, which is three hours south of Sydney and is basically a club-level track, or we had to go to Sydney Motorsport Park, which is FIA 2 and a hell of a lot more expensive. I knew we wouldn’t get the revenue to cover the costs doing just a local event at Sydney Motorsport Park, so I basically put it to Yokohama to bring over some international drivers. The person I spoke to asked how much money I needed, and then basically laughed at me. I then convinced the Yokohama boss to pay for the marketing manager to come to Japan with me with a one-page document to try and convince teams to come. We didn’t have any budget to do it, we just went off and did it. And then we went to America and did the same thing.

Right from the get-go, you managed to get big-name drivers and teams to compete. We’re talking big-name drawcards from both countries. Was it an easy sell to get them involved, and shipping their cars to an event no one had ever heard of?

It was a bit of a mission really; we left Japan having only had Panspeed commit to coming. So it took a fair amount of negotiation in a language that I don’t really speak too well. It was very clumsy, but we managed to convince them that it would be worthwhile. That year we had the Tomei/Cusco WRX, Cyber Evo, R Magic RX-7, and Panspeed RX-7 from Japan. When we went to America, Sierra-Sierra had the fastest car there, so I basically said to them, if you win this event [the time attack at Buttonwillow] we will ship your car for free. He said he would hold me to that, and they won, so we managed to get him as well.