Nissan Motorsport bring back Calsonic and BRE liveries

We reported at the end of last month that the Supercars' endurance season would be kicked off with this month's Wilson Security Sandown 500 (15-17 September) and like it was last year, teams will take things back a few years to honour those that have come before them.



While we hinted at a few possible livery choices from the teams, we weren't expecting the Nissan Motorsport team to come out the gate swinging as hard as they have. Unveiling not one but three cars new looks for the round. The #23 NISMO Nissan Altima Supercar of Michael Caruso and Dean Fiore will race in the legendary blue of the Calsonic R32 GT-R, with the Kelly brothers wearing matching BRE Datsun colours.

Calsonic returns