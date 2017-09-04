Nissan Motorsport bring back Calsonic and BRE liveries

By Jaden Martin
We reported at the end of last month that the Supercars' endurance season would be kicked off with this month's Wilson Security Sandown 500 (15-17 September) and like it was last year, teams will take things back a few years to honour those that have come before them.

While we hinted at a few possible livery choices from the teams, we weren't expecting the Nissan Motorsport team to come out the gate swinging as hard as they have. Unveiling not one but three cars new looks for the round. The #23 NISMO Nissan Altima Supercar of Michael Caruso and Dean Fiore will race in the legendary blue of the Calsonic R32 GT-R, with the Kelly brothers wearing matching BRE Datsun colours.

Calsonic returns

It's quite possibly the most infamous Nissan to ever rule the roost, with the Team Impul run Calsonic Nissan GT-R R32 claiming a total of 29 race wins in the Japanese Touring Car Championship, with1990 and 1993 championship titles under its belt - a car that remains undefeated. However most will recognise the iconic look from hours spent behind the controller, where the Calsonic Nissan reached international fame thanks to its inclusion in Gran Turismo.

“Nissan has achieved a lot in global motorsport and there are so many great liveries to choose from," said Michael Caruso. "The Calsonic livery is one of Nissan's most famous and perfectly represents its racing heritage

“The original Calsonic GT-R was so successful on the track. A perfect record is unheard of in motorsport, so this definitely elevates this car to legendary status.
 
"I hope I can emulate its success at the Sandown 500."

BRE revival

The red, white, and blue colourway of the famous BRE Datsuns that dominated American Road Racing in the 1970s will be worn by the Kelly brothers. Brock Racing Enterprises (BRE), operated by American automotive designer Pete Brock (not to be confused with the Peter Brock of Australian Touring Car / Bathurst fame), dominated SCCA and Trans Am classes throughout the '70s with a succession of Datsun models.

That success established the BRE name as a powerhouse in performance outside of Japan and to celebrate the still strong heritage, Nissan Motorsport have selected the BRE championship winning liveries to be recreated on Rick Kelly’s #15 Sengled Racing Altima and Todd Kelly’s #7 carsales Racing Altima 

