100% hectic: NZBC Round Two at Taupo

The Taupo round marked the competition debut of Chris Brennan’s recently-overhauled ‘FUGLY’ Ford XF Falcon. The 351ci Windsor has been completely rebuilt for its new life as a methanol-drinking burnout enticer. Topped by an 8-71 blower and Enderle Big & Ugly injector hat, it sure looks the part, and, with a 14mm-pitch blower belt, sounds like an absolute animal. Unfortunately, teething issues saw Chris having to cut both burnouts short, but you may rest assured that this Falcon will be putting on a show in the near future.

The South Island round of NZBC will take place at The Rock Riverside Speedway in Invercargill on September 16, and, yes, ‘LYNCHY’ and ‘MADSAM’ will be put on the line for a show once again. Watch this space for more information on that one!

Results: Round two (Taupo)

First overall — Warren Shirtcliffe (Sunbeam Rapier)

Second overall — Rob Toheriri (Nissan Skyline R32)

Third overall — Chris Daley (Holden HQ Monaro coupe)

Young gun — Denver Hurndell (Ford Falcon)

Pro class — Chris Daley (Holden HQ Monaro coupe)

V8 class — Rob Toheriri (Ford XB Falcon coupe)

Six class — Warren Shirtcliffe (Sunbeam Rapier)

Rotary class — Steve Ellicott (Mazda 808)

Tip-in King — Steve Ellicott (Mazda 808)

Lord of the Revs — Gavin Wenzlick (Mazda RX-4)

Hard luck — Ian Marshall (Ford XR Falcon)

Lynchy's pick — Steve Ellicott (Mazda 808)

Sam’s pick — Chris Daley (Holden HQ Monaro coupe)

Judges’ choice — Wayne Tangney (Nascar Monte Carlo)