21 Midnights: 12a rotary crammed into a VW Beetle

“In the end, I had it down to five minutes each way, but had always wanted another rotary after my last, and people seem to put them into everything else — so why not do the same to a bug?” Greg says. “The factory engine makes around 35hp [26kW] on a good day, and I think we are pushing around 140hp [104kW] now. And, hey, who doesn’t like a rotary with gillies, a SuperTrapp, and mirror tints? I sure as hell do.” The rotang was clearly an idea Greg took very seriously — he had put cash down on the table six months prior for a gearbox adapter plate out of Aus to mate the bug’s 1500 manual box to the rotang block. Although this grand plan didn’t eventuate in that car. As it turned out, Dylan from Function Auto Works wanted the bug more than Greg after spotting it at the 2016 Nationals. The car was sent up to Dylan in Whangarei a few days later.

Not content with just sitting back and watching everyone else build rad shit around him, Greg hopped the first ride north and picked up his 12A bridgeport heart. He also managed to liberate a spare ’58 shell from its storage-shed grave in the process, too. It wasn’t too long before a second shell with some better parts fitted made for a pair of bugs in Greg’s shed. But, as life tends to yank the brakes on any build, things slowed down for a while. It wasn’t until January 4, 2017 that things really kicked into gear again. Perhaps it was the result of encouragement from the lads, as well as the fact that the 2017 nats was drawing very near — 22 days before, to be exact. It’s funny what a bit of time pressure can do to a build, isn’t it?