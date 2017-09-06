Kings of camshafts: Kelford Cams

The Motorhood: Hey, Kiel. We know the name, but how did Kelford get started?

Kiel: Hi, guys. Kelford Cams actually began way back in 1968. Norm Kelly and Ron Rutherford (Kel-ford) started out by regrinding and modifying cams for local hot rodders, which evolved into supporting the local speedway — Ron was a founding father of Woodford Glen speedway.

Over the years the cam grinding side grew, as did the library of parts that were imported and sold. The company continued to evolve over the years until in early 2006, Kelford bought and installed the southern hemisphere’s first masterless CNC cam grinder, which allowed the company to grow into the international operation it is today.

That growth has continued, to the point that by the time this article is published we will have taken delivery of a new state-of-the-art camshaft grinder. This will allow us to not only keep up with demand, but also develop and release new engine platforms and tackle new technical challenges, like direct injection and inverted radius lobe designs.

That’s a lot of years in the game, and some serious equipment. Tell us a bit about the reaction to your products, both at home and across the globe?

In New Zealand it starts with someone going fast in their respective class, then one of his or her competitors contacts us to go faster, and the whole thing snowballs. Because of our quality and accuracy we’ve been the supplier of many different control-class cams across a few different motor-sport disciplines in New Zealand, while on a global scale, our cams’ performance has lead us to being on more podiums in more forms of motor sport than we can keep track of. This has seen us take on making proprietary camshafts for some of the biggest performance companies in the world, some we can name, some we can’t — it’s really hard when you want to tell everyone that your cams have broken a world record, but you aren’t allowed to …