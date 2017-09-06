Street fighting in Taupo

Back when I was a young fellow many, many moons ago, there were only two types of cars that really appealed — both featured born from rally DNA, four-wheel drive, and turbochargers. I’m, of course, talking about Mitsubishi Evolutions and Subaru WRXs. Back then, you’d often find peers who were like minded and huge fans of one marque or the other, and from that a friendly banter would ensue.

Then drifting came along and drag racers decided they preferred to race mouths online, instead of at the strip. The Diamonds and the Stars became an afterthought in the wake of cool kids in a sea of Nissans, Toyotas and Commodore motors, where those of old are now dragged out once or twice a year to appear at 4&Rotary Nationals or Nightspeed Drag Wars. Internationally these cars found a new home in Time Attack, however that form of racing is still relatively small in New Zealand.