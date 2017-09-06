Tuning guide: how to modify your 1UZ-FE

NZ Performance Car: Tell us about the different models of Toyota V8

Andre: Toyota’s 1UZ-FE V8 is one of the most popular and abundant V8 engines to come out of Japan. Since these units are more popular for engine swaps than they are in their native chassis, we will break with tradition this month, and focus on the engine rather than a particular model of car.

There are two variations of the Toyota V8 powerplant which are common for engine swaps — the early 1UZ-FE four-litre unit, which can be recognized by its twin-distributor ignition system, and the later 1UZ-FE VVTi 4.0-litre engine, which includes variable cam control, direct-spark ignition, and a drive-by-wire throttle. There is also a 4.3-litre variant called a ‘3U-ZFE’, but as these engines demand a little more money, they are not as common for swaps.

All the Toyota V8 motors offer amazing value for money, in a relatively bulletproof package. The later VVTi model offers slightly more power, better fuel economy, and a decent increase in mid-range torque. If you can afford the 3UZFE engine, it is the most powerful in stock form.



Is there anything we should watch out for when picking an engine?

Since the 1UZ-FE unit is inherently very strong, there isn’t too much you need to worry about. With Toyota’s famous reliability, we have seen examples with over 250K kilometres on the clock that still drive perfectly, make great power, and use no oil. Of course lemons do exist, so talk to your engine supplier about a start-up warranty for peace of mind.

If you are worried about the condition of an engine, a good tip is to remove the rocker covers and check the internal condition. A well-maintained motor that has had regular oil changes should have a nice golden colour to the inside of the rocker cover. If on the other hand the rocker cover is covered in dark black sludge, move along to the next engine!



Is there anything we should do before modifying an engine?

As these powerplants are normally imported with very limited information about their service history, it is sensible to do a thorough service on the engine prior to installation. This includes the usual suspects such as the cambelt, water pump, and cambelt idlers and tensioner. A new set of spark plugs is also a worthwhile investment. The early 1UZ-FE engines are prone to having trouble with their stock ignition leads, so it can be worth replacing these too.

With any imported motor, I tend to fill it with fresh oil and a new filter prior to the initial start-up. I then run the engine for 30 minutes or so to get everything nice and hot before doing another oil and filter change. This helps flush it, and ensures you are ready to go with good oil.

The Baseline