Flying V: Omori Factory-built R34 GT-R M-Spec Nür

Packing your bags, booking a ticket, and jumping on a plane to another country is always exciting, especially when your main objective is to experience a local car culture. While we might be led to believe that the internet is an all-seeing eye that shows us any- and everything worth laying our eyes on, the reality is that tons of cars slip through the so-called World Wide Web. On a recent trip to Melbourne, we left not a stone unturned or garage door shut in our quest to find something fresh, and, over the next few issues, we will continue to roll out our finds. One of those hidden gems was an M-Spec Nür R34 GT-R, which we found tucked away at V-Spec Performance in Blackburn, Victoria.

Produced as the super-luxe limited edition of the fabled R34, the M-Spec Nür was a nod to the GT-R’s ‘proving ground’ at the Nürburgring, which is why you’ll find it wearing the cast Nür badges, which also indicated an important handover, part way through the R34’s production run, from long-time Nissan chief engineer Kozo Watanabe to Kazutoshi Mizuno. The ‘M’ in ‘M-Spec’ is said to represent Mizuno’s own touches to the model, and the car is often referred to as the ‘mature-spec’.