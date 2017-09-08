Weekly Motor Fix: 2JZ-powered VZ Commodore wagon

He sourced a Toyota Aristo VVT-i 2JZ-GTE and Chaser R154 box down in Picton, which were swiftly taken to old family friend, Darryl Turk, from EFI and Turbo, as a full motor and box swap was out of Dave’s skill range. Darryl whipped up a set of custom engine mounts, with the rest of the fabrication and wiring being handled there as well. They opted to use a brand-new Master Power R596 turbo atop a Sinco manifold and TiAL 60mm gate. Controlled by a Link G4+ Storm, still running factory internals and injectors, the package made a humble 297kW at 14psi on 98 octane.