Jim Richards to take centre stage at Legends of Bathurst

Bathurst conqueror and V8 Supercar hero Jim Richards will be the focus both on and off the track at the Hampton Downs’ annual Festival of Motorsport being held at the North Waikato circuit over the weekend of January 13 and 14.

Richards will get behind the wheel of the iconic black and gold John Player Special BMW 635

alongside other period correct Bathurst pedigree cars and play a lead role on stage at a

celebratory dinner planned for the Saturday night of the 4Guys Autobarn Legends of

Bathurst event. And it’s fitting that one of the stars of the show is a dead-set legend around the mountain (Mt Panorama).

Richards will be joined by a host of other drivers with Bathurst connections including his son

Steve, Fred Gibson, John Bowe, Allan Moffat and Paul Radisich. It’s just over 25 years since Richards cemented his place in Australasian motorsport history with an unforgettable victory speech from the top step of the podium. Ford fans were incensed that their hero Dick Johnson was denied the win due to a decision made by the officials and they made their feelings known by booing Richards and his co-driver Mark Skaife on the podium.

‘Gentleman Jim’ as he was known didn’t hold back in his speech: "I can't believe the reception," he told the crowd. "I thought Australian race fans had a lot

more to go than this, this is bloody disgraceful. I'll keep racing but I tell you what, this is

going to remain with me for a long time, you're a pack of arseholes."

“I could have said worse probably,” says Richards, reminiscing about the events of 1992 and

the victory that was the fifth of his seven wins in the Bathurst 1000. “Five minutes after I said

it I was having a beer and I’d forgotten all about it. Nowadays I’d probably be fined $50,000

for bringing the sport into disrepute. Instead I was asked to apologise and I had no problem

doing that. The following year people wore these T-shirts that read: 'I’m an arsehole. Jim

Richards told me,' and I still get fans who come up to me and tell me, 'I was one of those

arseholes!'."

That win in 1992 was bittersweet. Before he got on the podium Richards learned that his

JPS BMW teammate and fellow Kiwi, Denny Hulme had died from a heart attack in the early

part of the race. Interestingly enough, it’s a second place finish with his son Steve that ranks

up there as one of Jim’s favourite Bathurst memories.