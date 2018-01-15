Power on water: ENZED 2018 Jetsprints Stadium Cup

Watch as three classes of jetsprint boats battle it out for the ENZED 2018 Jetsprints Stadium Cup — that’s 30 or more of the best boats and drivers in the world squirting 745kW and more as they’re pushed to the limit, including current NZ SuperBoat champ Peter Caughey, and the likes of Rotorboat Racing’s quad-rotor boat on meth — and fitted with a supercharger set-up — alongside Stinger Sprint Boats’ twin-turbo VK56 example.

The kids will love it too, with the Altherm Window Systems Family FunZone providing a waterslide, bouncy castles, face painting. They’ll also have the chance to meet current superboat class world number one Glen Head and check out the Altherm Jetsprint Team’s twin turbo small block 1500hp menthanol-munching monster superboat up close.