Power on water: ENZED 2018 Jetsprints Stadium Cup

It might just be New Zealand’s gnarliest motorsport event on water, and it’s back for 2018 — yep, we’re talking about the jetsprint circus returning to ASB Baypark in Mt Maunganui on Saturday, January 27, following a two-year hiatus.
There is nothing quite like stadium jetsprints, in which these lightweight and crazily powerful boats race against the clock around a tight network of islands, with rounds completed in as little as 50 seconds. Now imagine that with covered stadium seating and up-close viewing of the purpose-built aqua track — and the noise is just unreal!
Watch as three classes of jetsprint boats battle it out for the ENZED 2018 Jetsprints Stadium Cup — that’s 30 or more of the best boats and drivers in the world squirting 745kW and more as they’re pushed to the limit, including current NZ SuperBoat champ Peter Caughey, and the likes of Rotorboat Racing’s quad-rotor boat on meth — and fitted with a supercharger set-up — alongside Stinger Sprint Boats’ twin-turbo VK56 example.
The kids will love it too, with the Altherm Window Systems Family FunZone providing a waterslide, bouncy castles, face painting. They’ll also have the chance to meet current superboat class world number one Glen Head and check out the Altherm Jetsprint Team’s twin turbo small block 1500hp menthanol-munching monster superboat up close.
This event has almost sold out in previous years and draws crowds of more than 15,000, so get in quick — find more info at jetsprintbop.com, and eventfinda.co.nz for pricing and to secure your ticket.