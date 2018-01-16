Arse kicker: a Legacy RS keeping the '80s alive

There was a late entry into the midsize sedan field nearly three decades ago, in 1988. Back then, models were often tarred with the mundane brush in terms of both function and form, and while this era also saw rogue design teams within Japanese automakers produce, on occasion, versions of these cars that were pumped full of performance goodness and techno-wizardry, those tended to be more sporadic fits of passion, homologation specials, or technological showcases than ultimate driver’s cars.

By contrast, the subject of this feature was almost the opposite. The model was plunged into a deadly serious rallying campaign straight out of the womb, got overhauled as the premier model for one of the most revered factory racing-development departments of the time, and saw more performance development throughout its short lifespan than its competitors enjoyed over the course of decades. Better yet, beyond all the factory hype and rallying prestige, it forged a strong and now eternal presence in our local scene. Yep, we’re talking about the humble Subaru Legacy RS.