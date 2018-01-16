Martinborough’s Calling

By The Motorhood
When Damien Pivac created Cruise Martinborough — the only event of its type in the lower North Island — he had big hopes of creating an event that would become iconic; now, four years later, Cruise Martinborough has well and truly reached that status. 

The 2018 event will run from January 25 to 28 and includes plenty of cruising, twilight drags, a massive car show around the iconic Martinborough town square, retro market, quiz night, and more. The drive-in movie at a vineyard and live entertainment are the icing on the cake of the ultimate petrolheads’ weekend. If you’ve not registered yet, now is the time to lock yourself in for a getaway you won’t forget. 

Click here for the official Facebook event, and keep an eye on the Cruise Martinborough Facebook page for more updates.

