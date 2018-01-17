Hidden thriller: snail-equipped E30 325i

If we were to take away one thing from European automakers over the past century, it’s this: the Germans know how to build cars. Especially when it comes to those wearing the iconic triple stripes of BMW. However, not all of the range has been revered for pioneering performance, and reality tells us that even fewer fall within the little slice of modified pie that we operate in.

Thankfully, for all of us, there are still a few hold-outs that have reached cult-classic status and continue to be modified extensively — even with values skyrocketing. The pick of the bunch, without a doubt, remains the BMW E30 — the over-engineered, lightweight coupe that went from being seen as the pinnacle of yuppie status symbols back in the ’80s to a dirt-cheap basher, before rising back up to be considered one of the most celebrated practical performance cars of all time.