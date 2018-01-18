Know your nitro: a guide to the Aeroflow Outlaw Nitro Funny Cars

Leading the visitors will be the famous ‘Nitro Express’ ’57 Chev driven by Rick Gauci. The DBS Motorsport team will be featuring heavily in the New Zealand tour with the team’s two nitro funny cars, ‘Bumblebee’ and ‘Avenger’, also making the trip. The two Donnelly brothers, Jake and Dan, are characters in their own right, and will be sure to put on a show for the crowd. Completing the list will be ‘The Bandit’, ‘L.A. Hooker’, ‘Dark Horse’, ‘Terminator’, and ‘One Bad Kiwi’ driven by Morice McMillin on his home turf.

In addition to the eight nitro funny cars, the ‘Rocket Ship’ and ‘Nitro Sheriff’ wheel-standers will also be bringing the show over here. A huge hit with the kids, these two cars will quickly become crowd favourites with the full quarter-mile wheel-stands at over 160kph!

“Both the Rocket Ship and the Nitro Sheriff are absolute hits with the young kids and families. They add an element of entertainment that the kids to relate to — they have character, they have flames and flashing lights. I’m sure the two drivers will be signing plenty of hero cards!” said series manager, Morice McMillin.

And what makes the series even more entertaining is the all-run format. Nobody wants to see their favourite car knocked out of competition, and the AONFC series fixes that with a simple points-based system that sees every car return for every round of racing. With eight very good cars in battle, expect there to be some tough racing.

Reading on to find out more about the cars, and the drivers who will soon be putting on a show on our shores.

The cars

Performance

Quarter-mile ETs range from the 5.5–5.9-second zone on a good run, with trap speeds of well over 400kph. These nitro funny cars complete the 0–100kph sprint in under one second, and will hit 200kph from a standstill in about 2.1 seconds.

Power

The AONFC series funny cars are powered by supercharged 413ci Hemi engines, with either TFX or Alan Johnson all-alloy blocks. The recipe is consistent throughout the series, with a Littlefield 6-71 supercharger, 34gpm fuel pump, MSD 44A magneto, and fuel mixture of 90–94-per-cent nitromethane to alcohol. The transmission is limited to either a Lenco or B&J two-speed planetary, with a Crower or AFT three-disc slider clutch.

Profiles