Escaping Reality: staunch '73 XA Coupe

Originally he planed to build a Dodge Super Bee, but after looking and not finding anything that suited, that plan changed to building anything else he thought was cool. He hadn’t even thought of an XA, until this one came along while he was looking at XYs. Having been stolen and recovered, then left to sit in a shed in the Waikato for over 10 years, the XA was the perfect starting point for a build that he could stamp his own mark on.

While the car he collected didn’t look too bad, the well worn-out, brown interior left plenty to be desired, as did a few small spots of rust in the usual places.

Upon getting it back to the workshop and stripping it down, Tarus was happy with how things were looking. Not knowing exactly what was under the paint though, it was stripped right back. What was exposed couldn’t have been any better, as the shell was one of the most rust-free examples around. The small visible spots were the only rust in the whole body — nothing hidden, and no nasty surprises!