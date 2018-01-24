Masterton Smokefest: the burnout capital of New Zealand



Let’s not waste time here. Masterton Motorplex recently gained a professional-level burnout pad, thanks to the efforts of the team behind the New Zealand Burnout Championship (NZBC). And, when in Rome — or Masterton — as they say …

So, as a bit of summer fun for those who enjoy a bit of mechanical abuse, the Masterton Motorplex crew put on the Smokefest Burnout Comp on Saturday, January 20. Tell ya what, these guys go alright.