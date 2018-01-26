Hot stuff: good times at SummerJam 2017

There are many things that can be said about the events run by Downtime Entertainment, but in the interests of simplicity, we’ll keep it to just one word — fluid. That’s how the old ‘divide’ between various sectors of the automotive scene have been gradually merged together by events like AutoFest and SummerJam. A relative newcomer onto the local automotive event promotion scene, Downtime Entertainment has avoided the pitfalls inherent in the automotive event game, making good on a drive to cater to both the import and V8 scenes.