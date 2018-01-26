Rough and tumble: battle royale at the Super Saloon GP

The 2018 Super Saloon GP, sponsored by The Moving Company, was held at the Max Motors Family Speedway in Wellington. The weather on Saturday, January 20, was great, and with 18 cars entered from all over New Zealand, a great show was guaranteed. The New Zealand Champs had been held at ASB Baypark the previous week, so most of the South Island competitors had kept their cars in the North Island for this event.

The biggest problem over the course of the event would turn out to be track conditions. After several races from other classes, small stones began flying into the spectators on the pit corner, and racing was temporarily stopped while the spectators found somewhere else to sit.