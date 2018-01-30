20 Years of Smokin’ Success: Masterton Motorplex

The 2017–2018 season sees the venue celebrate an astounding 20 years of tyre-frying, quarter-mile madness — well, kinda. The actual dedicated strip — still based within the Hood Aerodrome (Masterton airport) surrounds — has only recently blown out its first candles. However, the same crew of dedicated volunteers — and many of the same amenities — have been carried over from the previously used airstrip, so calling this the 20th anniversary is well and truly justified.

Racing on the airstrip was the brainchild of local racers, spearheaded by Bob Wilton — a man who can rightly claim responsibility for making possible that which most people thought to be impossible. Bob’s just as passionate today about improving the racer’s experience as he was all those years ago when access to the runway was first granted.