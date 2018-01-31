Bed, Breakfast and Memorabilia: Steve and Sue's Shed

While at the time there was no vehicular access to the gallery area and the apartments needed a makeover, Steve knew it was just the type of place that could make his dream become reality. Better still, he and wife Sue had long thought of opening a bed and breakfast, and the artist accommodation was just the thing!

Located around 15kms from Auckland Airport, the accommodation business has steadily been gaining momentum, although as yet fellow car guys and girls haven’t really been the main clientele.

You can only imagine the impressed look on guest's faces when they walk into the gallery area, of which the private suites are off. One whole side of the building is lined floor-to-ceiling with a wide range of automobilia, including some items that are amazingly rare. From enamel signs, tether cars, tins, bottles, pumps and more; you name it and you’ll find it in the collection.