Creative Genius: Nigel Alsop

Did you do the research on what combo would be the best, etc. when the car was first built, or was it both you and Johnny?

Murray Buckingham had just built a new altered chassis for Ron Collet. It was lightweight and looked so easy to work on compared with the RX-7. So, we worked on the same theory that had already worked for us: a better/lighter chassis, throw a bit more power at it, and the ET should drop.

Were you determined to stay small block?

It was more that we had a small block and couldn’t afford a new chassis and new engine. It just happened that way, really.

Fair enough. So, how has that car evolved since it hit the strip?

The Willys started off with the old running gear from the RX-7, but after that 2012 season, we decided to start from scratch with the engine and build something from the ground up. The first two seasons, it was the good, new engine with the old supercharger/injection. Recently, we stepped up to the PSI blower. It’s now run a PB of 6.301 at 217mph.

You’re one of the more knowledgeable guys around when it comes to drag racing. How do people take it when they’ve been dealing with you by email, have no idea that you’re in the chair, and then find out?

If they’ve been dealing with me by email, I’ve probably given them some shit and they’ve been gonna whack me when they actually meet me, ha! So, it might have saved me a few times.

Ha ha! Bet you’ve surprised a few! Speaking of which, we’ve seen some of your design work, and it’s amazing. Did you study design, and how do you manage it without full use of your arms?

I did art at high school — does that count? Not to sound old, but there wasn’t much in the way of computers at school back in my day. I’ve pretty much been self-taught since getting my hands on a computer. Most people possibly don’t realize that I can’t use my arms — basically at all — so everything I design and do for work, and the racing car, I do with my head; even typing these answers to you. When people meet me for the first time, they probably think I’m some disco Indian with a shiny silver dot on my forehead, but that’s how I work the computer. There’s a SmartNav unit on the top of my laptop, and it tracks the silver dot. If I move my head up, the cursor on screen goes up, etc. I have a button that I can push with my finger for mouse clicking, dragging, etc. So, for typing this, I use my head to hover the cursor over letters on an onscreen keyboard, and ‘click’ on them to type.