DTM: changing the wheel buying experience

One of the toughest decisions when building a car is, without a doubt, making your wheel choice. While we have a greater selection than ever before, at even better price points, working your way through the hundreds of styles, available in confusing amounts of finishes, PCDs, offsets, and disc clearances, can be a real head-scratcher. And then you’re trying to imagine just how they will look on your ride — a conundrum that can leave you staring at the wall of sample mags for hours on end, in a futile attempt to make a decision. One that may have you finding out the hard way that the wheel you eventually choose doesn’t clear your brakes or rubs on your front struts.

It’s a process and a predicament that one of New Zealand’s oldest and largest mag wheel wholesalers, DTM Wheels, knows all too well, and that’s why they have spent the last 24 months working on their new kiosk system — a project that is currenting rolling out to showrooms nationwide, and will likely change the way you purchase your next set of wheels.