Enthusiast essentials: the must haves from January

Stay cool

If you own an older classic, it's likely that its cooling system would not have been developed with modern traffic issues in mind. Some say that overheating is a typical shortcoming of older cars, but if you’re at risk of being left stuck and steaming on the side of the road this summer, get in touch with the team at Adrad to ensure you’re sorted.

Adrad’s national network of automotive radiator specialists offers the most extensive range of aftermarket radiators, cores, and components in New Zealand. They’re proven in New Zealand and Australian conditions, and each radiator comes with a nationwide warranty.

Plus, their experienced onsite radiator specialists can custom-design a radiator for all of your cooling requirements — whether your pride and joy takes the form of a classic or modern day performance car.

Speak to a local Adrad radiator specialist to find out more about their products, warranty and nationwide support. Visit 0800radiators.co.nz, or phone 0800 RADIATORS (723 428).