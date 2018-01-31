Enthusiast essentials: the must haves from January

With the diverse range of vehicles covered by our motoring titles, New Zealand Classic Car, NZV8, and NZ Performance Car, it’s clear that the car enthusiast demographic is incredibly varied. So how do you curate a shopping basket to cater for a car person, whether they’re into imports, V8s, or classics? Our editors have discovered a heap of products this month, and there's sure to be something that every car enthusiast will want to add to their collection.
Stay cool
If you own an older classic, it's likely that its cooling system would not have been developed with modern traffic issues in mind. Some say that overheating is a typical shortcoming of older cars, but if you’re at risk of being left stuck and steaming on the side of the road this summer, get in touch with the team at Adrad to ensure you’re sorted.
Adrad’s national network of automotive radiator specialists offers the most extensive range of aftermarket radiators, cores, and components in New Zealand. They’re proven in New Zealand and Australian conditions, and each radiator comes with a nationwide warranty.
Plus, their experienced onsite radiator specialists can custom-design a radiator for all of your cooling requirements — whether your pride and joy takes the form of a classic or modern day performance car.
Speak to a local Adrad radiator specialist to find out more about their products, warranty and nationwide support. Visit 0800radiators.co.nz, or phone 0800 RADIATORS (723 428).
Trim the Fat
You might not be able to reduce your weight over the Christmas period, but at least your car can with BMRS Progold Polyester Braid Convoluted PTFE Hose! In a race car, every gram counts — Progold hoses weigh less with the same race car quality — in fact, they're used by all Nascar and IndyCar teams in the US. With its PTFE inner, it can perform in high and low temperatures and is compatible with all race fluids. Its unique convoluting design resists collapse and flow restriction when pulled through tight-bend radii, offers amazing flexibility, and no variation in performance at high pressure or extreme vacuum.
For more info on Brown and Miller hoses, contact BSL Racing Ltd on 09 573 2211 or info@bslracing.com, or visit bslracing.com.
The real deal
Steering input is your first port of call as a driver, so when replacing the steering column you want to have peace of mind that the right component is there. ididit Universal Tilt Columns are an industry standard, and the only tilt column on the market to feature an eight-position tilt. As of April 24, 2017, these steering columns are ISO 9001:2015 certified, along with being LVVTA approved, and Rods by Reid is the exclusive New Zealand dealer. Honoured for their vintage style and modern convenience, the steering columns are available in several lengths, as well as custom lengths.
For further information, and to purchase, head to New Zealand’s only ididit dealer — rodsbyreid.co.nz.
Protects the best
High-performance engines need high-performance engine oil, and Gulf Western’s Comp-R range fits the bill. Developed especially for engines with a high output, the Comp-R range protects engines on the road and on the track, and is compatible with all road fuels as well as common racing fuels such as avgas, nitromethane, and methanol. This oil also offers protection from enhanced levels of zinc and moly. The Comp-R range includes 30 (5W-03), 40 (10W-40), 50 (25W-50), and 70 (25W-70), so regardless of your engine’s requirements, you can take advantage of this exceptional engine protection.
For more information, contact Automotive Supplies on 0800 275 888, Extreme Automotive Parts Distributors on 0800 498 7363, Autostop on 0800 288 678, or other leading Gulf Western Oil distributors.
A good mix
As the range of LS products grows, as does the demand for high quality parts. Proflow are leading the game in catering for this demand with their range of LS fabricated manifolds. Whatever your setup, they’ve got you covered — EFI to suit front-facing throttle body or two 4-barrel style throttle bodies. Or if you like the old-school setup on a modern motor, there’s one for two 4150 carburettors. These manifolds suit LS1, LS2, LS3, LS6, and LS7 engines, come with O-rings and mounting bolts, with a range of optional accessories available.
Visit vpw.com.au or call 1300 879 879 for more info.
Iron out those kinks
We all know that looking after your car makes it perform better and last longer. Your car’s metal surfaces are no different — imperfections can increase stresses and friction when they come into contact with one another. Super Finishing reduces these imperfections, translating to gains in performance from two to seven percent more, with the major benefit being that the car remains reliable and increases component longevity. Studies on wind turbines have shown that super-finished parts last 5 times longer. Used in Formula 1, Indy, Nascar, Superbikes, MotoGP, and V8 Supercars, but until now, NZ champions have had to send parts overseas for super finishing. Now, we have it right here on home soil.
Find out about the additional advantages of Super Finishing at www.superfinishingnz.co.nz.
Muck in … for a Moment
It’s the time of year to get out and about, but weekend getaways aren’t the best for keeping your car spotless, so save yourself some time and effort by using Automuck Clean. This pH-neutral cleaner requires no brushes and little effort to remove dirt, mud, oil, and whatever other muck gets onto your vehicle. Leaving a protective layer and an enhanced surface finish, any future cleaning is easy. It’s got to be good when it’s endorsed by motorsport legend Greg Murphy and NZ1 champ Mike Fraser! Priced at $39.95 for five litres, it is also available in one-, 20- and 200-litre packs.
Check out motomuck.co.nz for full applications and instructions. Available at all Repco and BNT stores.
Your Very Own Force-Fed Monster
That fancy late-model supercharged LSA-powered HSV sitting in the driveway goes pretty hard, but who can say no to pumping a bit more power into it? Go ultimate with Xair Performance’s Stage 2 Power Upgrade, with an overdriven crank pulley with heavy-duty Gates belt; Xair over-the-radiator (OTR) cold-air intake to improve throttle response; twin three-inch stainless-steel exhaust; and, for that sweet V8 sound, high-flow cats and 1⅞-inch primary headers. The package is topped off with a dyno tune and a badge to attest that your car is ‘better than standard’.
Available for $8990 — to suit all Gen F– and Gen F2–series LSA-powered HSVs. Contact Xair Performance on 0800 924 792, or visit xairperformance.co.nz.