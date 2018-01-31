Motorsport Flashback: Daytona Beach in February

Kiwis at Daytona

It took until 1966 for a Kiwi to make a start at Daytona, when the entire trio turned up — Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon in a Shelby American–entered 7.0-litre Ford MkII, while Denny Hulme had his one and only ever race aboard a Ferrari (a 3.3-litre 275LM). Fords finished one-two-three, while the best of their Italian arch rivals, Ferrari, was fourth. Bruce and Chris were fifth — in a hint of what was to come at Le Mans in June. For the 1967 race, all three Kiwis were in potentially race-winning cars. Bruce was still very much one of Ford’s anchors and, following the decision of his young compatriot to head off and join the opposition, was now paired with Italian-born Belgian Lucien Bianchi. Ford split its six cars equally between ‘Shelby’ and Holman and Moody, and it was for the latter that Denny was paired with Indy 500 hard nut Lloyd Ruby.

The other works Fords had pairings of Ronnie Bucknum / Frank Gardner, Dan Gurney / AJ Foyt, Mark Donohue / Peter Revson, and Mario Andretti / Richie Ginther — it was a formidable line-up, and Ferrari only had half the number of frontline cars. Whereas the Fords were built around its huge 7.0-litre (427ci) V8, the Ferrari ran a 4.0-litre V12 — a pure racing engine against the big ‘stock block’. The only top driver to ever experience both was one of our own, and Chris recalled the two approaches clearly — “I always thought those 7.0-litre Fords were pretty good, apart from the brakes, until I drove the P4 … not only did it look fantastic, it was like a thoroughbred in comparison.”

The approach from Ferrari had come via Shell’s PR man, who asked Chris, “Would you like to come to Italy with me to meet Mr Ferrari?” That enquiry came at Watkins Glen in October 1966, where Chris was spectating. He was doing Can-Am with Bruce after the anticipated second McLaren Formula 1 (F1) car had never come to fruition, because of engine issues. Chris has never denied that he felt terribly compromised — on one hand, he was with Bruce, to who he was grateful for having given him a chance, while, on the other hand — “This was Ferrari …” Not surprisingly, the 23-year-old New Zealander, with his deep historical knowledge of the sport, was completely in awe of Ferrari, but recalled that “[a]fter the contractual stuff was done, we headed over to the Cavallino (restaurant) across the road for lunch. I drank mineral water and he said through his interpreter that it was always interesting having lunch for the first time with a new driver …”