S/I Champs 2017: twin-turbo SR23?

We wouldn’t blame you for being a little confused with this one, as even the owner admits, most people can’t pick what is going on. Is it a 180 or S14? Twin turbo 2.3-litre SR? What the hell. The 180 fronted S14 is the creation of Daniel Searle, and was born out of the desired to stand out. Although most people start with a motor and work their way up, Hamish’s process followed a different path.
He had a specific turbo setup in mind until a trip across the ditch turned up a twin turbo manifold and accompanying twin TD05 18G with GReddy cores for sale. The SR20 has been brought out to 2.3-litres thanks to a Brian Crower stroker kit, which includes Darton sleeves, Carrillo 89.5mm forged pistons, along with Brian Crower 264-degree intake and exhaust cams, 1mm oversized valves, and titanium retainers and springs. “I want to make some power out of it, but the idea was just to be different from everyone else’s builds, both with the motor and the body. There’s a few parts that didn’t make it in time for the show, like a new billet intake side.”
So while it appeared at the show with Bluetooth lines and hoses, with a bit more work to be had, it was certainly a talking point wherever you may have cast your gaze on the car. It will soon receive a roll cage, as in Daniel’s own words, it’s built to be used.
