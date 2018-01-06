Motown Nitro top-fuel dragster at Masterton

The year of 2018 is going to be a big one for Masterton Motorplex, which is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary in January. The drag strip was originally located at Hood Aerodrome, but the new, purpose-built facility has been put to good use over the past three years, and is regarded as being of extremely high quality.
This year will be made even more special when Tony and Anthony Marsh of Marsh Motorsport wheel their top fuel dragster down to Masterton as part of the IHRA Auckland Invasion round on February 17–18. This will be the first time any ground-shaking top fueller has raced at Masterton, let alone the Marsh team’s one, which has run a PB of 4.78 at 315.12mph (507kph).
As the team will attempt to crack 500kph again, this event is bound to be one well worth jotting down on the calendar.