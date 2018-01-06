Motown Nitro top-fuel dragster at Masterton

This year will be made even more special when Tony and Anthony Marsh of Marsh Motorsport wheel their top fuel dragster down to Masterton as part of the IHRA Auckland Invasion round on February 17–18. This will be the first time any ground-shaking top fueller has raced at Masterton, let alone the Marsh team’s one, which has run a PB of 4.78 at 315.12mph (507kph).

As the team will attempt to crack 500kph again, this event is bound to be one well worth jotting down on the calendar.

