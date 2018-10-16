Weekend workshop: Installing a Toyota 86 (or Subaru BRZ) K&N Typhoon intake

Step 10

Three brackets need to be installed onto the heat shield, as shown, using the provided hardware — 083170, 070066, and 070015. (070015 uses a provided spacer and will need to be left loose for the time being.)

Step 11

The last addition to the heat shield is the edge trim. Cut into two pieces, one 685.5mm and the other 330mm. Install onto the exposed edges, the longer piece going along the top and the shorter piece around the pre-cut hole.