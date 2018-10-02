Nostalgic charm: The Very Vintage Day Out

It can sometimes be difficult to reconcile your hobbies with those of your partner, but the Very Vintage Day Out neatly straddles the divide with an awesome vehicle display featuring classic cars, muscle cars, and hot rods from the ’30s to the ’60s, as well as the Miss Pinup New Zealand beauty pageant, a bake-off, dressmaking competition, and the ‘Photo Safari’ — united by the appreciation of all things vintage, pinup, and rockabilly.

The event will display vehicles from a multitude of car clubs, including the American Muscle Car Club, Manukau Rod and Custom Club, Hibiscus Rodders, Trouble Bound Hot Rod Club, South Pacific Packards, and Auckland Hot Rod Club. They’re also opening the floor for other enthusiasts to display their period vehicles. If you’re keen to display yours, head to their registration page to register your vehicle for either day — each driver will receive a complimentary pass to the day’s event.