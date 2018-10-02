Fancy a classic car? You could have one next week

Never mind waiting for inspiration to strike, mulling over the marques, or deciding on the decade.

You could short circuit the whole process by popping along to this year’s biggest and possibly most eclectic car auction in Christchurch this weekend.

Thirty cars from one collection are going under the hammer this Saturday 13 October and with so many desirable cars being offered at once the old laws of supply and demand might make some of them bargains.

The collector’s tastes were nothing if not broad. The offering includes an Auburn Speedster, a Stutz saloon from the 20s, and a pair of Wolseley 1300s.

American roadsters dominate but coupes and four-door saloons also make the grade. All the big names are there - three Lincolns, three Packards, three Cadillacs, and the odd Dodge and Buick. There’s another Jag, making three in total, two Rolls-Royce’s and a Ferrari. There’s an MGTF, a Standard 8 and a Model T Ford. The vast majority are roadworthy but a brace of Mk 1 Jags are a little forlorn.