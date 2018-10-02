Fancy a classic car? You could have one next week

By The Motorhood
Posted in Cars, Events
 
 
18506760-9512248_orig.jpg

Never mind waiting for inspiration to strike, mulling over the marques, or deciding on the decade.

You could short circuit the whole process by popping along to this year’s biggest and possibly most eclectic car auction in Christchurch this weekend.

Thirty cars from one collection are going under the hammer this Saturday 13 October and with so many desirable cars being offered at once the old laws of supply and demand might make some of them bargains.

The collector’s tastes were nothing if not broad. The offering includes an Auburn Speedster, a Stutz saloon from the 20s, and a pair of Wolseley 1300s.

American roadsters dominate but coupes and four-door saloons also make the grade. All the big names are there - three Lincolns, three Packards, three Cadillacs, and the odd Dodge and Buick. There’s another Jag, making three in total, two Rolls-Royce’s and a Ferrari. There’s an MGTF, a Standard 8 and a Model T Ford. The vast majority are roadworthy but a brace of Mk 1 Jags are a little forlorn.

18506407-9494912_orig.jpg

Classic or vintage? Choose your decade: Every decade from the 20s to the 80s is represented with several cars. 1920s 4; 1930s 7, 1940s 3, 1950s 4 1960s 4, 1970s 6 and 1980s 2.

The cars are on view at Castle Park Museum, Leithfield, on Thursday and Friday and the auction takes place at 2pm at 1 Detroit Place, Christchurch. For more pictures, google McVicar Classic Auction.

Show more posts by The Motorhood

Related

Fancy a classic car? You could have one next week
Fancy a classic car? You could have one next week
Cars, Events
Fuel and water: hitting the fluids’ sweet spots
Fuel and water: hitting the fluids’ sweet spots
Cars, Tech
Nostalgic charm: The Very Vintage Day Out
Nostalgic charm: The Very Vintage Day Out
Cars, Events
Back in it: Repco returns to motorsport, finally
Back in it: Repco returns to motorsport, finally
Cars, Motorsport, News
Getting dirty: Western Springs' November line-up
Getting dirty: Western Springs' November line-up
Cars, Motorsport, News