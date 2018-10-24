Protected: high-risk car insurance with Protecta Insurance

Protecta Insurance has been offering regular and classic car insurance for years, but most people aren’t aware that it also specializes in high-risk insurance — stuff like high-performance street cars, race and rally cars, even project insurance. The team at Protecta are the kind of people who understand and have the same priorities as we do — as they tell us, it’s their passion, too.

New Zealand owned and operated, Protecta can sort you out with a policy tailored to you and your car, whatever that may be. Holler at the Protecta team for a quote on 0800 776 832, or jump online to protecta.co.nz.