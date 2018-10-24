Rings add punch: preventing sound loss with SoundSkins Rings

Get more punch from your speaker installation by preventing sound loss into door and body cavities. Sealing your speakers against the mounting plates and interior door panels with 3M double-sided high-level adhesive tape, SoundSkins Rings direct all sound from the front of your speakers into the cabin. Unlike foam insulators, SoundSkins’ unique butyl rubber blend is waterproof and durable. The two-door multi-size kit covers 6.5-inch to 0.5-inch applications. For more information, call the team at Ed’s Auto’s on 09 550 7256 or email them, sales@edsautos.co.nz.