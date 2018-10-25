Could this be New Zealand's best Camaro? Introducing NASTY9

Some may say that beauty is only skin deep, but, on this wicked ’69, it goes a whole lot further — a sneak peak at the NZV8 163 cover car

There are few people that can claim that from top to bottom that a car is perfect, an exact image of how the had pictured it in there head. But for Llew Picton, that’s what his ‘69 Camaro HAD to be — P-E-R-F-E-C-T perfect — not 99.9-per-cent perfect, but 100 per cent. It was this challenge of building a complete custom car —something that included all the qualities of a real-deal pro-touring set-up, was old school but built to out-handle almost anything else on the road, not to mention able to turn heads locally and on screens around the globe — that saw him put aside his 2014 example and pursue what can arguably called New Zealand's best Camaro …