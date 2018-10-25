Event gallery: Street Machines and Customs Tauranga 41st Anniversary

Having run for some 41 years, the Street Machines and Customs Tauranga annual show remains today as free for all those who wish to look upon what the region has to offer. Despite the weather playing hardball in the lead up, things went off without a hitch and a solid number of car lined up between the Cameron Road and Greerton Road roundabouts on Chadwick road back on the 22nd of September, 2018.

Offering great viewing, a charity auction, and a live band, it proved to be worthwhile for all those who looked on and saw a good amount of the entered cars rewarded for their efforts. Check out the winners and photos from the day below:



Winners:

Peoples Choice — Kessan Jackson, 2016 Dodge Challenger Scat Pac

Greerton Mainstreet’s Choice — John Julian, 1939 Ford Turdor

Best Ford — Kelvin Couchman, 1973 Ford Falcon XB hardtop coupe

Best Mopar — Darren Borrie, 1970 Dodge Charger RT440 six-pack

Best Chev — Steve and Leanne Milne, 1956 Chev 210

Best Other — Laurie Parnwell, 1930 Hupmobile Coupe

Best Commercial — Sheree Silson, 1966 GMC C10 pickup

Best Hot Rod/Street Rod — Neil and Jo Hartigan, 1931 Ford Roadster

Best Represented Club — Bay Rodders, Tauranga

Long Distance — Stuart and Gaye Anderson, 1938 Chev Coupe

Iron Maiden — Kerrie Maddox, 1955 Chev Bel Air

Ladie’s Award — Clare Green, 1968 Chev Camaro

Men’s Award — Mark Silson, 1972 Holden Monaro GTS



