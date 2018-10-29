Event calendar: Stragglers Cambridge Charity Show — 25 November

We should hardly need to introduce the long-running Cambridge Charity Show hosted by Stragglers Rod & Kustom Club — one of the country’s largest shows of its kind, which returns its proceeds to local children with medical needs. Having raised well over $130K for charity to date, that alone should be reason enough to get yourself over there, but it truly is a great event in its own right, easily pulling in excess of 1200 classic cars, hot rods, muscle cars, motorbikes, and more on show.

And, at its location of the beautiful Mighty River Domain on the banks of Lake Karapiro, the venue provides plenty of sun and shade for you to fully enjoy everything the show has to offer, which includes live music, a range of food trucks, and free entertainment for children — all for a gold coin entry donation.

Gates will be open from 7.30am for the early-risers, and the event will run until 4.30pm. Save the date of Sunday, 25 November, and make sure you get along for the best Sunday you’re likely to have this year!