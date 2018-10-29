TQ madness: pocket rockets ready for lift-off

Why? Enter the new breed and remember the name Morrison with hard charger Cole, and 16-year old speedster Ben, making a big impact on the class in their first year along with Hamiltons Aaron Humble, all appearing at the pointy end of the field during the season. Ben is likely to be the lightest car and driver combo on the track and has already shown a liking for high lines. Last seasons most improved Ciaran Rose, Johnny Missen winner Shayne Minchington, hard chargers Morgan Mchugh, Chris Lane and Josh Melrose and third year racers Jeremy Paterson and Saul Smith will all be looking to keep moving up the ranks.

Gina Harris will want to forget a tough season and has moved to a new engine setup that should see her back up front. Danny Keene is also set to debut a new self-built creation that has people talking, while world champion BMX-racer Tim Fergusson has gained speed on every outing.

The class also welcomes a number of rookie drivers with Troy Pennington, Harrison Martens and Jakeb Le Cren moving up from quarter midgets, Daryl Hanlon coming in from six shooters and Mitch Jones from karting.

TQ midgets are an easily accessible class and the drivers are all happy to chat in the pits — Western Springs hosts the season opener Saturday, 3 November, and later the North Island TQ champs on 26 January, 2019.