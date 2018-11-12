Putting the power down: how the drivetrain works

The drivetrain is one of those areas that are mostly maintained ‘on condition’. That is, you pay attention to it only when prompted to, usually in the form of a funny noise or vibration.



There’s a good reason for this. The components are big and sturdy, and, as long as the right parts are bathed in oil, they will hum along happily for thousands of kilometres. Even oil changes are few and far between, as they don’t have to deal with high engine temperatures or soot particles.



Most cars will get through more than one clutch in their lifetime. Cars from the 1950s to the ’70s could get 80,000 to 120,000km — less if driven aggressively. Most of us have already experienced clutch slip, a lack of drive, seen the rev-counter needle waver, or heard the engine revs wander — unmistakable signs that the clutch is on its way out. Sometimes, slip caused by clutch-plate wear can be adjusted out. Some have automatic adjustment. “But we don’t like them,” says Ian Sole of Waikato Clutch and Brake Specialists. “They are complicated and collect dirt, which can interfere with their operation.”



Most cars are engineered to make replacing clutches relatively straightforward. If you are going to do this yourself, make sure you check out the clutch release bearing too, which moves the pressure plate. Ian’s company has spent 30 years reconditioning clutches. Workshops send them the clutch plate, along with the flywheel, pressure plate, and clutch release bearing, as they can all suffer wear.



Sometimes, a failing clutch will cause other damage. The rivets in the clutch plate can score the flywheel or even cause damage in the gearbox. Ian says that flywheels always get machined for new clutches these days to ensure quality, and that almost all cars have hydraulic clutches today, although cable clutches were more common on older cars.



Most manual clutches have a single dished diaphragm spring — the fingers you can see on the pressure plate. The clutch release bearing flattens them, which takes the pressure off the clutch plate. An alternative design is a lever-type clutch, which has several coil springs inside it pressing the plate home. If the springs lose their strength, they can cause uneven wear or juddering. Ian says that they usually replace them with heavier springs, which gives a better clutch action.



The next most common issue in the drivetrain is a weak synchromesh, often on second gear, which gets used a lot in enthusiastic driving. Look out for a weak synchro in older manuals offered for sale. Most owners would prefer to give someone else the pleasure of reconditioning a gearbox — and the expense.



‘Synchromesh’ is a combination of cones and grooved brass rings that cup together and help match the speed of gears before they engage. Replacing them involves dismantling the gearbox. If you are going to do that, it’s worth replacing oil seals and bearings, which means a full reconditioning is the best way to go.