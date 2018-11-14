Rare Spares NZ named Distributor of the Year

“It’s a great feeling to be awarded Rare Spares Distributor of the Year. Myself and the team are very happy,” said an ecstatic Ian King.

“We are very fortunate to have been awarded Distributor of the Year six times over our 30-year existence. There is always room for improvement; however, having a team that’s so passionate about cars means we have the experience and expertise to continue providing great service. We really understand our customers’ needs.”

The Rare Spares Christchurch team of nine provides a comprehensive range of high-quality parts. It has been dismantling Holden, Falcon, and Valiant cars since the company started in 1987, and has a huge range of quality second-hand parts in stock.



“We are one of the major Australian car dismantlers in Christchurch, selling parts all over New Zealand,” explains Ian, who is currently looking into new premises with up to five times the showroom space.



See what they’ve got to offer at rarespares.co.nz.