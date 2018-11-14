Rare Spares NZ named Distributor of the Year

Rare Spares NZ have been presented with the Distributor of the Year award by the company’s international office. The award tops off what is already a celebratory occasion for the company, with Rare Spares NZ accomplishing 30 years in business this year.
The award was presented by Rare Spares Australia Managing Director Lance Corby during the team’s dinner to mark the anniversary. Lance surprised everyone, including owner Ian King, by presenting the team with the 2017–2018 award. The Distributor of the Year award has existed since 1981 to recognize the efforts of its retail network, which encompasses dedication, support, improvement, and the desire to strive for excellence.
“It’s a great feeling to be awarded Rare Spares Distributor of the Year. Myself and the team are very happy,” said an ecstatic Ian King.
“We are very fortunate to have been awarded Distributor of the Year six times over our 30-year existence. There is always room for improvement; however, having a team that’s so passionate about cars means we have the experience and expertise to continue providing great service. We really understand our customers’ needs.”
The Rare Spares Christchurch team of nine provides a comprehensive range of high-quality parts. It has been dismantling Holden, Falcon, and Valiant cars since the company started in 1987, and has a huge range of quality second-hand parts in stock.
“We are one of the major Australian car dismantlers in Christchurch, selling parts all over New Zealand,” explains Ian, who is currently looking into new premises with up to five times the showroom space.
See what they’ve got to offer at rarespares.co.nz.