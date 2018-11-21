Enthusiast essentials: Motegi Racing MR140

By NZ Performance Car
Posted in Cars
 
 

We present to you the Motegi Racing MR140, a modern take on the Motegi Racing SP10

MR1407-1000_1187.jpg

With a performance-first mantra and rich heritage, Motegi are continuing what they’re known best for delivering with the MR140. A modern take on the SP10, it provides style and function for those wanting to up their aesthetic game when it comes to racing. Designed to be used across multiple sectors of the car community, the flow-formed, concave 10-spoke design can be customized with a range of features and finishes to ensure it best suits your chassis of choice. Available in 17-inch and 18-inch options.

For fitment, pricing and your nearest DTM dealer, visit dtm.co.nz

