Chucking dirt: Burger King Pro Dirt Super Saloon Series Round Three

Held at Meeanee Speedway on 17 November, Round Three of the Burger King Pro Dirt Super Saloon series was well overdue at the venue after having been rained out the last two events and the drivers were eager to get hold of the track — with no rain clouds in sight, everyone was treated to some stunning summer weather.

The clay based track boasts 400m long straights that are 8 metres wide, while the corners widen out to 10 metres, making for enough room for tight passing. Drivers Mark Osborne and Lance Jenning have been winners here in 2015 and 2016.