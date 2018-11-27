Take note: Jack Daniels Kumeu Classic Car and Hot Rod Show

By NZV8
Posted in Cars, Events
 
 

Yes, ladies and gents, it’s nearing that time of year again! Celebrating 25 years as the star of the West Auckland show car and hot rod scenes, it’s pretty clear that the Kumeu Classic Car and Hot Rod Show isn’t going anywhere but up! And the much-loved show is set to return to the Kumeu A&P Showgrounds over the weekend of 19–20 January 2019. Most of you will already know the drill — as you’ve likely been going the full 25 years; it’s one of those dates you dare not miss — but, just as a refresher: Kumeu promises paddocks full of cool old cars, a gigantic swap meet, trade stalls, a top-shelf show hall, and many other family- and enthusiast-friendly attractions. Oh, and let’s not forget the camping! Round up your mates, pull the cars out of the shed, and if you need any more information, just visit kumeuhotrodshow.co.nz.

Jack Daniels Kumeu Classic Car and Hot Rod Show
When: 19–20 Janurary, 2019
Where: Kumeu A&P Showgrounds
How: kumeuhotrodshow.co.nz

