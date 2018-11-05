International Standard: Porter Hire International Sprint Car Series

The Porter Hire International Sprint Car Series offers the best sprint car racing action in New Zealand, and will be the first of the international series to get underway this season with Round One kicking off on Sunday, 1 December, at Western Springs Speedway. This Series boasts a total prize pool of almost $75K with the largest payout on the final round, seeing the winner taking home a cool $10K.

But don’t think it’s going to come handed on a silver platter — whoever ends up winning will have to push damn hard for their pay. As the calendar has race meetings about a day apart, the pressure on competitors is immense. Due to the tight schedule, they can’t wreck their gear, but have to push to win, making a racing spectacle that will have you on the edge of your seat.

The competitors then head south to Baypark Family Speedway on Tuesday, 4 December, for Round Two, then on to Robertson Holden International Speedway in Palmerston North on Thursday, 6 December. The final round returns to Western Springs Speedway on Saturday, 8 December.

This year’s series also welcomes back USA drivers Kyle Hirst and Shane Stewart. Both drivers enjoyed their time here in New Zealand — so much so, they are bringing their families this time!

Shane was also the overall winner last year, and is keen to show everyone that wasn’t a fluke, but is genuinely excited to return, telling us: “I had a great experience last year, racing in New Zealand. Greg and everyone at Western Springs Speedway welcomed me with open arms, and I am looking forward to getting back this year and trying to remain the champion of the series. I can’t thank Brian, Annette, and Shaun enough for bringing me back out!”

These two will be joined by Australian’s Jamie Veal and Troy Little. Both drivers have impressive CVs and they expect to take it to the Kiwi and American drivers.

Jamie Veal, appropriately nicknamed ‘The Real Deal’, is going to be tough to beat, having qualified for A-Main at Knoxville, saying “It’s always that little bit easier when you’re driving your own car. You get straight into your groove, especially having your Crew Chief around.”

The Kiwi drivers start their campaign on Opening Night — taking place at Western Springs Speedway on Saturday, November 3 — in their attempts to be selected to represent New Zealand. Teams Racing is scheduled for all four rounds, with the winning team taking home a cash bonus each night.

As numbers in the Sprint Car field approach 40 cars, the Porter Hire International Sprint Car Series will be one to witness, since only half of those starting will make the all-important Feature Race. For Series updates, tickets, and further venue info, go to www.springsspeedway.com

Porter Hire International Sprint Car Championship

Sunday, 1 December — Round One, Western Springs Speedway

Tuesday, 4 December — Round Two, Baypark Family Speedway

Thursday, 6 December — Round Three, Robertson Holden International Speedway

Saturday, 8 December — Round Four, Western Springs Speedway