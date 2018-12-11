Half a century on: 50 years of Port Road Drags!

Meremere Dragway — or Champion Dragway, the name it’s often recalled as by we of the older generation — is often considered to be the home of drag racing in New Zealand. What many don’t realize is that, by the time the Meremere strip opened, Port Road was already in its seventh year of racing! While it’s not a quarter-mile track, and it may have started out as essentially a street sprint spot, Port Road is New Zealand’s longest-running drag racing venue and, this year, is celebrating 50 years of racing. Unlike Meremere Dragway and other tracks, it’s never had a rainout, with racing completed every single year — although sometimes only just! For those of you who have never ventured to the Port Road Drags, you really don’t know what you are missing. It’s probably your best opportunity to see some of the toughest street cars around running hard where they belong: on the street. Originally run by the Hutt Valley Motoring Club, the event was adopted by Cam County way back in the 1980s and, under its stewardship, has grown into a must-do meeting for most of the quickest street cars in the country.

My first exposure to Port Road was back in 1984 when I moved to Wellington. Port Road was to Wellington what Wiri was to young men in Auckland — no doubt every town has a place like it: somewhere the young guys gather to show off their cars and do skids. In Wellington, Sunday nights at Port Road was the place.