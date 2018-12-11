Preserving Motorsport History: the Rush family collection

Once through the door it’s pretty obvious that this is truly a very, very special shed. All laid out in front of you are some fairly important race cars in New Zealand single-seater history. The very first car Bruce McLaren ever drove, a Cooper 500, is the first one you encounter. Sitting next to it is a 1962 Brabham BT4, driven to victory in the 1963 Australian Grand Prix by Sir Jack from the back of the grid while powered by a borrowed engine courtesy of Bruce McLaren, because the original one had haemorrhaged. It made its way here in 1964 and Denny Hulme drove it for the new Tasman series, in which he won the first two international races at Levin and also set the fastest lap.

Not to be outshone there’s the imposing, 2.2-metre wide, yes wide, GM 3/9 Can-Am car built in 1976 by Bruce McRae. Underneath the handmade all-aluminium body is the 1978 Australian Grand Prix–winner GM3 chassis. When this was raced in Australia it was fitted with a distinctive clear Perspex cockpit cover and yes, that Perspex cover is here too, turn around and look up, there it is hanging on the wall. Terry even has Graham’s overalls that he wore when he raced the car to sixth in that race, how cool is that!

Flanking the Cooper and the Brabham are a Lola T142 brought into the country by none other than Kenny Smith in 1997 and a Begg FM4, the only Formula 5000 to compete in five New Zealand Grands Prix albeit with four different drivers, David Oxton being one of them.