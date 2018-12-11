Racing dirty: Burger King Pro Dirt Super Saloon series Round Five

With round four of the Burger King Pro Dirt series rained out in Wellington, the teams were given plenty of time to dial in the cars for round five. It would take place 8 December at Stratford Speedway, which was long overdue for some Super Saloon action — the event marked the first time the series had ventured to Stratford.

The track measures in at just 380 metres long, the straights are huge, though lead into a 10 metre wide corners. Unfortunately the water truck burst a hose while preparing the track for racing, leaving turn three and four looking a little worse for wear, and it took the cars a while to dry the track out.