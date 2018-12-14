Pride of the south: V 4 & Rotary South Island Champs 2018!

And while the Friday marks a big day, it’s easily the massivest night, too. It’s the one that all those who have travelled the length of the island or more get barred up over. Not because the local Speight’s Ale House has a sweet deal going on steaks and handles, or as the BP has lopped a few cents off the already stupidly cheap fuel, but for what has become the customary night cruising, which sees the streets swarmed with modified cars in all directions. We’d dare not miss it, so we wrangled a sweet grandad-spec JZX100 turbo off Lance Streeter at Streeter Concepts in Oamaru. At the height of the night, you’d be lucky to get above 20kph in the city centre, and trains of cars were flooding every intersection just trying to find out where everyone was going and where the place to be was. The truth of it was, no matter where you found yourself, that was the place to be. We managed to lose track of more than a few hours and drain a tank of gas in the process — money spent damn well if you ask us, and we’d do the same 10 times over again.

With very little sleep, and no doubt some entrants nursing mild hangovers, day two always seems to promise two things: scorching amounts of sun, like any good track day, and a serious amount of time pedalling your way around Timaru International Motor Raceway. Mixing it up between the cruise-with-your-mates sessions, circuit cars and drift cars were given their own freedoms, while there was also roll racing and burnouts on offer. Hell, if you couldn’t be arsed with actually driving, there was even a hard park on offer, and wandering around the pits made for tasty viewing. It’s a credit to the Premier Events team year on year for pulling off the mammoth task — with this year was so packed that it must have been near on the limit of what the track could handle! And, like all its events, there was never that feeling of stagnation or commercialization; it’s all a grass-roots affair — if you wanted to load in your best Wu-Tang tape and roll slow and low, then you could get amongst it.