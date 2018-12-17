Enthusiast essentials: drive a V8-powered jetboat!

When is 100hp from a V8 nearly enough? Behind the wheel of a Superthriller Jetsprint jetboat, that’s when. Punting these super-responsive, incredibly handling machines round a tight and demanding course kicks you straight in the adrenal gland. Great for stag or hen dos, special occasions, or to liven up a company outing.

For further information and pricing, contact superthriller.co.nz.

